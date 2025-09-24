Indiana Pacers 2025-26 Outlook

The Indiana Pacers were the surprise of last season’s playoffs. They made a stunning run to the NBA Finals when few considered them serious contenders at the start of the postseason. Unfortunately, they fell in seven hard-fought games to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and star point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles. Still, Indiana remains extremely well-coached and has enough talent to make noise in the Eastern Conference this coming season. If some of their young players continue to develop, the Pacers could once again find themselves amid a deep playoff run.

Can the Indiana Pacers Remain a Contender in the Eastern Conference?



Indiana Pacers Preparing for a Year Without Tyrese Haliburton

It’s no secret the Indiana Pacers will have a different look with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined due to his Achilles injury. However, Indiana boasts a solid backcourt committee capable of filling the void left by the former NBA assists leader. That group includes Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell. The basketball world saw just how impactful McConnell can be as an energy player during the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, Nembhard is coming off a breakout year, establishing himself as a reliable perimeter threat. Last season, he averaged career highs of 10.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting an efficient 45.8 percent from the field.

Another major reason for optimism lies in the leadership of Rick Carlisle. One of the most respected head coaches in the Association. Carlisle consistently maximizes the potential of his roster. With young talents like Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and Bennedict Mathurin gaining valuable experience, Carlisle will have a deep and versatile rotation to work with this upcoming year.

Is Pascal Siakam Ready to Become a Number One Option?

While Haliburton will miss the entire season, the Pacers aren’t short on star power. Pascal Siakam is coming off an All-Star campaign. A campaign in which he averaged 20.2 points, 6.9 total rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. This season, he’ll be tasked with becoming Indiana’s primary option on offense. It’s worth noting that Siakam has thrived in a leading role before. He was a key scoring option during his championship run with the Toronto Raptors.

This upcoming season will be a defining one for Siakam. He will aim to prove he can be the go-to scorer and leader for a playoff contender. If he rises to the occasion, and if Indiana’s supporting cast continues to grow, the Indiana Pacers will still be a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference.