De’Aaron Fox Says “Grass is Greener,” With San Antonio Spurs

De’Aaron Fox has had a solid campaign to start the year with the San Antonio Spurs. He has helped lead the team to an appearance in this season’s NBA Cup. While Victor Wembanyama is the headline name on the current Spurs roster, one cannot discount the importance Fox has had to this team. Despite spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Sacramento Kings, the one-time All-Star has no regrets about joining the Spurs.

“I don’t really have anything to say,” Fox said about the Kings in a recent interview with Andscape. “It is what it is. I wish [Keegan Murray] the best. Whether that is rebuilding, I want him to be in the best situation for him. The grass is greener on this side.”

“I haven’t stopped smiling since I’ve been here,” Fox also told Andscape. “There is just so much talent in this locker room, and guys like seeing other guys succeed.”

As of December 16th, the Sacramento Kings have a 6–20 record. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs hold an 18–7 record.

De’Aaron Fox Talks About Thriving With San Antonio Spurs After Leaving Sacramento Kings

Was De’Aaron Fox the Missing Link for the Spurs?

Fox has proven to be a valuable asset to the San Antonio Spurs. Even when Victor Wembanyama was out due to injury, the veteran guard was able to stabilize the proverbial ship for the Spurs. Across 17 games, Fox has averaged 23.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.6 total rebounds per game, along with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.1 percent.

Furthermore, he is also tallying a field goal percentage of 48.8 percent and 1.4 steals per contest. De’Aaron Fox is also making his mark in the advanced statistics category. Thus far, the former Kings guard is averaging an offensive rating of 119 and a true shooting percentage of 61.1 percent. He also holds a player efficiency rating of 20.5. While the season is still young, all signs are pointing upward for De’Aaron Fox.

Can the Spurs Officially Snap Their Playoff Drought?

This seems to be the season where the NBA world sees the Spurs return to the playoff picture. As of December 16th, they are the fourth seed in the competitive Western Conference. They are in prime position to win the NBA Cup. If this is any indication, it is a great sign of things to come for Spurs fans.

Victor Wembanyama looks poised to eventually become the new face of the NBA. Plus, with a promising young core consisting of the likes of Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, it was only a matter of time before San Antonio became relevant again in the NBA landscape. Considering all of this, do not be surprised if De’Aaron Fox and company finish the year as a top-five seed in the Western Conference.