Dallas Mavericks to Explore Trade Options for Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis could be on the move sooner than expected. In the aftermath of the Luka Dončić trade, the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly ready to explore the trade market for the one-time champion after firing Nico Harrison, sources tell ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Davis was a central figure in last season’s blockbuster trade that shook the NBA world. However, Davis’s tenure with Dallas has not gone as planned, to say the least. He has appeared in only 14 games for the Mavericks and is currently recovering from a strained calf. With Dallas struggling to a 4-11 record and seemingly committing to a rebuild around first overall pick Cooper Flagg, it would not be surprising if Anthony Davis is on the move again this year.

Dallas Mavericks to Explore Trade Market for Anthony Davis

Potential Suitors for Anthony Davis



While Anthony Davis’s injury history is a cause for concern, there are still a few teams in the Association who would take a chance on the 10-time All-Star. One team that could show interest is the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have coveted Davis since 2018. Not only would this fit make sense with their need for a rim protector and lob-threat, but Golden State is also in “win-now” mode before Steph Curry exits his prime. Furthermore, Davis would complement Curry on the offensive end, giving the Warriors another legitimate scoring threat. As a result, opposing defenses would no longer be able to focus solely on Curry.

Another team to keep an eye on is the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers were just one win away from winning the NBA Finals last season, but the absence of Tyrese Haliburton has hurt them significantly this year. They currently have a record of 1-13. Indiana needs a legitimate center, and Anthony Davis would fit well with their fast-paced offense. Not to mention, the Pacers have little to lose at this point, sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference. Don’t be surprised if these two teams are in the running to trade for the three-time block champion.

A State of Dysfunction for the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will continue to suffer from the consequences of trading away Luka Dončić for some time. They currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference. Their team averages reflect how dysfunctional they are this season. The Mavericks currently rank 27th in points per game (110.3), 29th in team three-point shooting percentage (31.0 percent), and 26th in team field goal percentage (44.8 percent). All in all, the Dallas Mavericks will likely be in a rebuilding phase for the foreseeable future.