Dallas Cowboys Release Trevon Diggs

Trevon Diggs has officially been released by the Dallas Cowboys. The move signals the end of a tumultuous relationship between the two sides over recent years. Dallas had concerns about the 27-year-old’s rehab process and performance issues ever since signing a lucrative five-year contract extension back in 2023. Diggs has dealt with multiple knee injuries recently, and a source told ESPN the decision resulted from “a culmination of events, including performance.” The two-time Pro Bowler has missed multiple games this year due to a right knee issue and an at-home accident in which he suffered a concussion while installing a television mount. By releasing Diggs, the Cowboys will gain approximately $12 million in cap space. Dallas will miss the playoffs again this year, and Diggs will now look for a new NFL home.

Dallas Cowboys Waive Two-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback Trevon Diggs

Trevon Diggs’ Time With the Cowboys

Before the injuries began piling up, Trevon Diggs was on pace to become one of the next elite cornerbacks in the NFL. His second season in the league saw him record a league-high 11 interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Diggs has logged at least two interceptions in four of his six seasons in the NFL. Moreover, the former Alabama standout has produced 63 passes defended throughout his career. Furthermore, Diggs has also generated two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 240 combined tackles, and two tackles for a loss. His impact dipped drastically this season. On the year, Diggs has recorded no interceptions or passes defended, along with just 25 combined tackles in eight games played. With the mounting injuries and fractured relationship, it was only a matter of time before Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys parted ways.

The Current State of the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have had one of the most bizarre seasons in recent memory. They started the year by trading away a generational talent in Micah Parsons. Despite this, they were able to remain competitive during the first half of the season. Especially with quarterback Dak Prescott putting up MVP-like numbers. At the trade deadline, the team attempted to bolster its defense. The Cowboys traded for Quinnen Williams and Mazi Smith from the New York Jets. However, the Cowboys were still unable to clinch a playoff spot due to bad luck, inconsistent play, and a lack of depth in the secondary. Considering all of this, it should not be surprising to see an overhaul from the Cowboys this offseason. Particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Waiving Trevon Diggs may have been the first of many major decisions potentially on the way for Dallas.