Colts Acquire Sauce Gardner From Jets

Sauce Gardner’s days with the New York Jets are over. The two-time All-Pro cornerback was reportedly traded to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two first-round draft picks and wide receiver A.D. Mitchell. Gardner had recently signed a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension with the Jets during the offseason. This made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history at the time.

In addition to the Gardner trade, the Jets made a series of moves at the NFL trade deadline. Moves such as parting ways with other key players such as defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who was sent to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a first- and second-round pick, along with defensive tackle Mazi Smith. While star wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall were subjects of trade speculation, both ultimately remain with the Jets. Now, Gardner will join the Colts, a team with strong playoff aspirations. A team where he’ll arguably play the most important role in their defensive schemes.

Indianapolis Colts Trade for Cornerback Sauce Gardner From New York Jets

Sauce Gardner’s Impact

While Gardner’s production has slightly dipped in recent seasons. However, he is still widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top defensive backs for good reason. He remains the only cornerback since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 to be named first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons. This season, Gardner has recorded six passes defended and 20 combined tackles. During his stellar rookie campaign, he led the league with 20 passes defended and added two interceptions. Since then, his statistical output has been a bit more subdued. However, when watching him play, it’s clear that Gardner is still a game-changer. Opposing offenses frequently target other receivers, often choosing to throw away from him. Now, the NFL’s elite cornerback will transition from one of the league’s most struggling teams to one of the top contenders in the AFC.

Indianapolis Colts: The Surprise Team of the Season

The Indianapolis Colts are currently sitting at the top of the AFC standings with a 7-2 record. With the addition of Gardner, they could very well maintain their position.

“Having the opportunity to acquire a talent like Sauce Gardner was a move we didn’t want to pass up,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement on Tuesday. “He was a player we scouted heavily coming out of college, and there’s a reason he was the fourth overall pick. Sauce is a proven cornerback. His skill and competitive nature will elevate the entire defense. We’re excited to have him on board.”

Gardner should be an immediate cornerstone for the Colts, providing stability and playmaking ability to their defensive unit moving forward. This trade is undoubtedly a “win-now” move for Indianapolis, one that could significantly impact their championship hopes this season.