Caleb Williams is prepared for the Chicago Bears’ rematch against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. In fact, the Bears quarterback already had his focus on Chicago’s archrival following the team’s 31–3 victory over the Cleveland Browns on December 14th.

“Yeah, I’m excited,” Williams said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Ended up obviously throwing the pick, as everybody knows, in those last moments, and kind of let that off the hook, throwing such a bad ball to [tight end] Cole [Kmet]. Still, I’m definitely excited. I’m excited for the moment.”

Previously, Chicago lost the first matchup to Green Bay this season by a final score of 28–21. As alluded to by Williams, that game was ultimately sealed by an interception in the waning moments.

Nevertheless, the Chicago Bears have been one of the biggest surprises of the season. They currently hold a record of 10–4 and sit atop the NFC North. Moreover, Caleb Williams’ aspirations are not stopping there.

“I think we’re ready,” Williams said. “We’ve played teams that have a bunch of wins. We’ve played teams that don’t. We’ve played close games. We’ve played games where we’ve beaten teams by a lot. We’ve played teams where we had to win with special teams, offense, defense, running the ball—whatever the case. “Because of that, I feel that we’re ready for just about anything—hot weather, cold weather, whatever the case may be. We’re going to go out there and fight. I do know that.”

Additionally, a win over the Packers on Sunday would create separation between the Bears and the rest of the division. Green Bay currently sits second in the division with a 9–4–1 record, while the Detroit Lions trail closely behind in third place with an 8–6 record.

Caleb Williams’ Season Thus Far

So far this season, Chicago’s young quarterback has shown his potential. Through 14 games, Caleb Williams has recorded a completion percentage of 58.0 percent, 3,150 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns to just six interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.8. Most recently, in the win over the Cleveland Browns, the former USC standout threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, completing 17 of 28 passes while posting an impressive passer rating of 112.5.

Furthermore, over his last five games, Williams has logged eight touchdown passes to only two interceptions with a passer rating of 82.8. As the season has progressed, Williams has continued to improve, and that growth has directly translated into Chicago’s surprising success. With all of this in mind, one should expect a potential nail-biter when the Bears face the Green Bay Packers.