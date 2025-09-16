Armand Duplantis breaks the men’s pole vault world record again

Armand Duplantis of Sweden has once again set a world record in the men’s pole vault. This time it came at the 2025 International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships in Tokyo, Japan. It is track and field’s biggest stage outside the Olympic Games.

What was the world record?

Duplantis had a vault of 6.3 metres. He had the previous world record of 6.29 metres, which was set at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Budapest, Hungary on August 12, 2025.

Inside look at the Tokyo event

Duplantis won a medal by 0.35 metres. Sam Kendricks of the United States finished in fourth place with a vault of 5.95 metres. Emmanouil Karalis of Greece won the silver medal with a vault of six metres. Kurtis Marschall of Australia won the bronze medal with a vault of 5.95 metres. The reason why Marschall won bronze and not Kendricks is because Kendricks was unsuccessful in clearing 5.9 metres, and had one more unsuccessful attempt than Marschall.

Duplantis’s fourth World Record this year

Duplantis set the Indoor World Record on February 28 in Clermont-Ferrand, France, as he vaulted 6.27 metres. That was followed by a vault of 6.28 metres in Stockholm, Sweden on June 15, and the aforementioned world record in Budapest last month.

Who had the world record before Duplantis?

Renaud Lavillenie of France cleared 6.16 metres in Donetsk, Ukraine on February 15, 2014. Duplantis set his first world record in Torun, Poland on February 8, 2020.

Fourth World Championship medal to date

Duplantis previously won the gold medal at the 2022 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon and at the 2023 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Duplantis’s vault at the 2022 Worlds set a world record of 6.21 metres, and Duplantis’s vault at the 2023 Worlds was 6.1 metres. The only pole vaulter to beat Duplantis at the World Athletics Championships was Kendricks, who had a vault of 5.97 metres in 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

One of two medals for Sweden to date

Sweden has won two medals so far at the 2025 IAAF World Athletics Championships. The first medal came on Sunday in the men’s 10000 metres. Andreas Almgren posted a bronze medal time of 28:56.02. He reached a medal by 0.46 seconds as Ishmael Kipkurui of Kenya had a fourth place time of 28:56.48. Jimmy Gressier of France won the gold medal with a time of 28:55.77 and Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia won the silver medal with a time of 28:55.83.