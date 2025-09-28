Al Horford Reportedly Commits to Multi-Year Deal With Warriors

Al Horford has reportedly committed to a multi-year contract with the Golden State Warriors. The details of the agreement have yet to be disclosed, as Golden State is still working to resolve the ongoing contract dispute with Jonathan Kuminga. It had been widely expected throughout the offseason that the veteran center would join the Warriors. Now, an official agreement has finally been reached between both parties. With this move, Golden State gains a center with valuable championship experience. However, it’s worth noting that Horford is entering his 19th NBA season, which brings both advantages and concerns.

Al Horford Commits to Multi-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors

What Al Horford Will Bring to the Golden State Warriors

The center position has long been an area of need for the Golden State Warriors. Now, they acquire a champion, a respected veteran, and a player capable of contributing on both ends of the floor in Al Horford. He is also a five-time NBA All-Star. The pairing of Horford and Draymond Green in the frontcourt promises to be an intriguing storyline this coming season.

Over the course of his career, Horford has averaged 12.9 points, 1.1 blocks, 3.2 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game. The former Boston Celtics center boasts a career field goal percentage of 50.9 percent, along with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.7 percent. Additionally, he holds a career defensive rating of 106 and an offensive rating of 117. As if that weren’t impressive enough, he’s posted a 21.0 percent defensive rebounding percentage, a box plus/minus rating of 2.9, and a player efficiency rating of 17.8.

This level of consistent production has not gone unnoticed. The Warriors are hoping to tap into Horford’s skillset and veteran savvy. However, it may prove challenging, given that the long-time center is now 39 years old.

The Concerns

While Horford’s veteran leadership will undoubtedly be valued, there are legitimate concerns about his impact at this stage of his career. He appeared in only 60 games for the Celtics last season. He appeared in 65 games the year prior, when Boston captured the NBA title.

The Warriors already have several seasoned veterans on their roster. Stephen Curry is 37, Draymond Green is 35, Jimmy Butler is 36, and Buddy Hield is 32. One could argue that Golden State should prioritize developing young talent rather than adding yet another veteran to an already experienced locker room. Al Horford is a likely future Hall of Famer. However, it remains to be seen what kind of impact he will ultimately have on this Warriors team.