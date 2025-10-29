Aidan Hutchinson Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Lions

Aidan Hutchinson will be staying with the Detroit Lions for the foreseeable future after the two sides agreed to a four-year, $180 million contract extension. This deal gives him an annual average of $45 million. This makes him the second highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, behind only Micah Parsons’ $46.5 million. Hutchinson’s new contract also includes $141 million in guarantees. As one of the most impactful players on the Lions’ defense, Hutchinson’s contributions are comparable to the league’s top pass-rushers. He is in the same tier as Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, and Micah Parsons. Given the former second overall pick’s stellar performance, it’s no surprise the Lions acted quickly to extend Hutchinson before the market for elite pass-rushers escalated again.

Aidan Hutchinson’s Impact

Hutchinson has proven himself as a legitimate star since entering the NFL. In just four seasons, he has recorded 36 tackles for loss, 138 combined tackles, 34.5 sacks, and eight forced fumbles. Additionally, the former Michigan standout has posted 11 defended passes and four interceptions over his career.

His best season came in 2023, his sophomore year. That season is when he earned his first of what many expect to be multiple Pro Bowl selections. That season, Hutchinson finished with 11.5 sacks, 51 combined tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 33 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one interception.

Though Hutchinson suffered a significant season-ending injury last year, which dealt a major blow to the Lions’ defense and hurt their playoff hopes, he has returned this season looking as dominant as ever. Through seven games, Hutchinson ranks third in the league with 39 quarterback pressures (ranking only behind Denver’s Nik Bonitto and Green Bay’s Micah Parsons) and has added six sacks. With this type of performance, the Detroit Lions’ defense is once again thriving. They rank eighth in total defense after eight weeks.

Detroit Lions: Contenders in the NFC

After a slow start, the Lions seemingly found their rhythm. They now boast a top-10 defense and also rank eighth in total offense. Sitting at 5-2, Detroit is currently in second place in the NFC North but is gaining momentum. The Green Bay Packers are currently first in the division with a record of 5-1-1. Still, don’t be surprised if the Lions manage to capture the division title again this season. With Aidan Hutchinson locked up long-term, the Lions can rest easy knowing their star player is focused on bringing the team its first Super Bowl, without any distractions.